RT-PCR testing for fliers from 6 nations mandatory from Jan 1

RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory from January 1 for fliers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. The Union health ministry said fliers would have to upload their Covid-negative RT-PCR test reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel.

International passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before their departure from these countries. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India, the health ministry said. This was being done in view of the evolving Covid-19 situation across the world, particularly in these countries, it said. This is in addition to the random 2% tests of all passengers in all incoming international flights on their arrival to India, irrespective of the port of departure.

Also read: ‘Deadly Made in India cough syrups’: Now, Congress vs BJP over Uzbekistan deaths

In view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in some countries and concerns over a possible surge in the country, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday reviewed the status of essential medicines and Covid drugs with pharmaceutical companies. The minister urged them to keep a close watch on the global supply chain and ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including Covid drugs, so that the country is equipped to effectively handle any situation.

The pharma firms have been asked to closely monitor production and availability of APIs as well as formulations of essential drugs for Covid management. They were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level.

Also read: Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Akhilesh Yadav

Pharma firm representatives at the meeting expressed confidence in managing the supply chain of Covid drugs, the ministry said. “India’s pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our down demand during the pandemic but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries,” the minister said.