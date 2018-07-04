RSS worker shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad (Representational Image)

A 34-year-old RSS worker was shot dead by two unidentified, bike-borne assailants, in the Uttar area here, police said today. The assailants opened fire at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sandeep Sharma in a lane at Daya Nagar last night, they said. Sharma was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, where doctors declared him “brought dead”, police officials said adding the body was sent for post-mortem.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakhs to the kin of the deceased and another Rs five lakh from the ‘Mukhyamantri Kisan Ayam Sarvhit Bima Yojna’, a government spokesman said in Lucknow. The chief minister also directed a thorough probe into the incident and sought strong action against the culprits, the spokesman said. No arrest has so far been made, police said.