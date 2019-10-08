RSS Vijayadashami: Mohan Bhagwat says Article 370 decision shows government’s courage to fulfil expectations

At Vijayadashami event in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praises Modi government for scrapping Article 370.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the nation by electing the new government with an increased number of seats has endorsed its past performance and expressed a lot of expectations for the future. Addressing the swayamsevaks at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, he said that the world was eager to know if 2019 elections in such a huge country will be conducted smoothly.

“Democracy in India is not something imported but a practice prevalent for centuries,” Mohan Bhagwat said.

He also made a reference to the Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. “The move of the re-elected regime to nullify Article 370 has once again proved that it has the courage to fulfil those expectations and respect people’s sentiments and wishes in the interest of the country,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat noted that security alertness along our land and maritime borders is better now.

“However the number of guards and checkposts on land borders, and surveillance along the maritime border, especially on islands, have to be increased,” he said.

“A developed Bharat creates fear in the minds of vested interests: such forces don’t not want Bharat to be strong and vibrant,” Bhagwat said.

Without taking the name of Congress and other groups, he said, “Vested interests don’t want Bharat to be strong and vibrant.”

Earlier in the morning, Bhagwat performed ‘shastra puja’ at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Nagpur. He was seen giving a thumbs up while the RSS band performed after drill exercises by swayamsevaks.

The RSS has also come up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Bhagwat’s speech at the event. Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925. HCL founder Shiv Nadar is the chief guest for this year’s event. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the others present at the event.