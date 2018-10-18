RSS Vijayadashami: Mohan Bhagwat makes strong pitch for Ram Temple, says Centre must bring law for construction in Ayodhya

Bhagwat also touched upon the simmering issue of allowing entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple in his speech. (File Photo)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat today strongly pitched for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to bring a law to build the Ram Mandir at the disputed Babri Masjid site.

“The place of Ram Janmabhoomi is yet to be allocated although evidence have affirmed that there was a temple at that place. The temple would have been constructed long ago if there wasn’t political interference. We want government to clear the path for construction through law,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat was delivering an address at the annual RSS Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur. Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the programme.

Terming the construction of Ram Mandir as necessary, the RSS chief said that the temple should have been built till now. People are asking why the Ram Mandir is not being built, he further said, adding that their chosen government is in power for the last four years. “The construction of the temple is necessary from the self-esteem point of view; it will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country,” he said.

“Ram is our Lord and his path still guides us,” he said ahead of the Vijayadashami festival. “Lord Ram is the ‘Gauravpurush’ and it is important to have his memorial,” he asserted. Bhagwat also hit out at the political parties for politicising the issue.

During his address, Bhagwat also referred to ‘Urban Naxals’ and said that Maoism has always been “urban”. “To establish an anti-national leadership with blind followers solely committed to them is the Neo-Left doctrine of these Urban Naxals. Their cohorts already established in SM and MSM, intellectual circles and other institutions are associated with such activities,” he said. “These people (Maoists) take strength from the country’s enemies and always malign the nation where they go,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat also touched upon the simmering issue of allowing entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple. “Decisions taken without considering all aspects will neither be adopted in practice nor will they create a new social order in tune with changing times. The situation arising out of the Sabarimala verdict shows the similar predicament,” he said.