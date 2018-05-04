RSS Supremo Mohan Bhagwat advice to BJP leaders: ‘Stop drama of eating with Dalits, interact with them’

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its latest attempts to reach the Dalit masses by dining at the latter’s homes.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its latest attempts to reach the Dalit masses by dining at the latter’s homes. Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday that BJP leaders visiting Dalit homes and eating with them isn’t enough to uplift the community. He added that the leaders must invite Dalits into their own homes as well. The RSS Supremo has said that BJP leaders should stop the “drama” and should interact with dalit people routinely and regularly.

As per The Times of India, Bhagwat said that merely visiting the Dalit houses is not going to be enough, and it has to be a two-way process. He pointed out to the BJP that members of Dalit community should be welcomed into their houses, just the way they welcome the leaders.

Bhagwat’s statement comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ mission, that has been initiated to promote social harmony. Under this mission, several BJP ministers have visited Dalit homes in recent times. PM Narendra Modi had asked BJP leaders to visit Dalit families and increase their interaction with them.

Taking a potshot at his own party, BJP MP Udit Raj also opposed the outreach programme, saying it would not bring any electoral gains to the party, instead it would makes the dalits feel inferior. BJP MP Sadhvi Savitri Bai Phoole also said that politicians rushing to Dalit households to break bread with them but ordering food, utensils and even waiters from outside is an “insult” to the people belonging to the weaker sections.

In a recent incident, the Dalit outreach act of a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh backfired after Suresh Rana, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cane Development and Sugar Mills in the Yogi Adityanath government, allegedly went to a Dalit family’s house uninvited and even ordered food from outside. The claim was made by the man himself. Rajnish Kumar, the ‘host’ of the dinner said he wasn’t even informed about the minister’s visit. He said that all food, water and cutlery was arranged from outside.