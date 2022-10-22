RSS speaking on religious conversion is a planned conspiracy to divert attention: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati alleged that the RSS is raising issues related to religious conversion and the population policy to divert people’s attention from the failures ruling BJP government at the Centre, adding that the RSS’ silence over on the country’s prevailing atmosphere is harmful, news agency PTI reported.

Mayawati was addressing BSP office-bearers in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

“The discordant voice being raised by the RSS now over the new population policy and religious conversion for diverting the attention of the people of the country reeling under the curse of a massive inflation, unemployment, violence and disorder is grossly improper. This is a planned conspiracy to divert the attention from the failures of the BJP government,” Mayawati said, as quoted by PTI.

“Actually, this campaign by the RSS is being taken up before the next (2024) Lok Sabha polls as part of a conspiracy to support the BJP and its government and it is very important to make people aware of this,” the BSP supremo was quoted as saying in a release issued by the BSP.

The former CM added that the silence of the RSS over the prevailing atmosphere in the country is not only sad but also harmful.

Her remarks came in the backdrop of RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale saying in Prayagraj on Wednesday that religious conversions and illegal migration from Bangladesh are leading to a “population imbalance” in the country. Hosabale had said that the RSS is raising awareness on conversions, and that the existing laws to prevent conversions must be strictly implemented, PTI had reported.

Taking a dig at the Yogi Adityanath-led government, the BSP chief said that the law and order situation in the state is deplorable, and that high-handedness of the government continues.

Meanwhile, Mayawati asked party workers to celebrate her birthday on January 15 as “Jan Kalyankari Diwas” with an aim to help the poor.