RSS snubs Pakistan, set to invite China for ‘Future of Bharat’ event in Delhi

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to invite diplomats from around 60 countries for its three-day lecture series beginning from September 17. The event is called “Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective” and will be held in New Delhi. The most notable nation to miss the event is our neighbouring country Pakistan. However, China will be invited to attend the programme, according to Indian Express report.

“Invitations will be sent to embassies of most Asian countries excluding Pakistan. Pakistan will not be invited because that country supports terror, kills Indian soldiers at borders and its relations with India are strained,” RSS functionary was quoted as saying by IE. The RSS functionary had said that the Embassy of China will be invited because China has “cultural similarities with India”.

The announcement regarding the lecture series was made by RSS All India Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar on August 27. “Today, Bharat is moving ahead towards regaining her special and unique position in the world among the galaxy of nations. At the same time, RSS is realising that there is a growing eagerness amongst larger sections of the society including the intellectuals and the youth to know the RSS perspective on various issues of national importance,” he had said on August 27.

On the first day of the event, Bhagwat is scheduled to speak about the RSS- its organisation, ideology, vision, activities and programmes. On the second day, Bhagwat will present his views on different contemporary issues of national importance including reservation, Hindutva and communalism. There Q&A session during which questions, which will be gathered from the audience throughout two days, will be asked. “As different people may ask the same questions, such questions could be shortlisted. And sarsanghchalak ji in his replies will cover almost all the questions during the concluding day,” an RSS functionary told IE.