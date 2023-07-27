scorecardresearch
RSS set to revamp decades-old training system, reduce camp time in run-up to centenary year

Currently, first-year and second-year camps are held for 20 days each, and third-year camp, held in Nagpur, goes on for 25 days every year. The suggestion is to reduce first-year camps to 15 days and hold second and third-year camps for 20 days.

Written by India News Desk
This year, RSS camps were held at more than a hundred locations, involving more than 20,000 trainees. (Indian Express photo)

In the run-up to its centenary year, starting on Vijayadashami next year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to revamp its decades-old training system — called Officers Training Camps (OTC), or Sangh Shiksha Varg.

A detailed discussion was held in a recent meeting held in Ooty from July 13 to 15, and based on suggestions, a decision will be announced at the Kendriya Karyakari Mandal meeting later this year, sources were quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Currently, first-year and second-year camps are held for 20 days each, and the third-year camp, held in Nagpur, goes on for 25 days every year. Sources told The Indian Express that the majority suggestion is to reduce first-year camps to 15 days and hold second and third-year camps for 20 days.

Another suggestion was to label the first-year camp Sangh Shiksha Varg and the other years to be labelled Karyakarta Vikas Shivir.

Discussions are even underway on whether the RSS should replace the ‘dand’ (bamboo stick) with a shorter version of it. Even though not part of the uniform, the stick has become an identity of sorts for the Sangh.

The RSS has already introduced as an experiment a smaller version of dand — called Yashti (a Sanskrit word), it is approximately 3 feet long, as against the traditional dand of 5.3 feet. However, no decision has been made on it yet.

Most RSS camps are held from April to June every year, and some are also held in winter. This year, the camps were held at more than a hundred locations, involving more than 20,000 trainees.

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 13:15 IST

