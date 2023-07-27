RSS set to revamp decades-old training system, reduce camp time in run-up to centenary year

In the run-up to its centenary year, starting on Vijayadashami next year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to revamp its decades-old training system — called Officers Training Camps (OTC), or Sangh Shiksha Varg.

A detailed discussion was held in a recent meeting held in Ooty from July 13 to 15, and based on suggestions, a decision will be announced at the Kendriya Karyakari Mandal meeting later this year, sources were quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Currently, first-year and second-year camps are held for 20 days each, and the third-year camp, held in Nagpur, goes on for 25 days every year. Sources told The Indian Express that the majority suggestion is to reduce first-year camps to 15 days and hold second and third-year camps for 20 days.

Also Read: RSS meet to focus on social harmony, developing sense of self-reliance among people

Another suggestion was to label the first-year camp Sangh Shiksha Varg and the other years to be labelled Karyakarta Vikas Shivir.

Discussions are even underway on whether the RSS should replace the ‘dand’ (bamboo stick) with a shorter version of it. Even though not part of the uniform, the stick has become an identity of sorts for the Sangh.

The RSS has already introduced as an experiment a smaller version of dand — called Yashti (a Sanskrit word), it is approximately 3 feet long, as against the traditional dand of 5.3 feet. However, no decision has been made on it yet.

Also Read: RSS focused on making India attain all-round development: Mohan Bhagwat

Most RSS camps are held from April to June every year, and some are also held in winter. This year, the camps were held at more than a hundred locations, involving more than 20,000 trainees.