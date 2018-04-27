RSS seeks VC nod to conduct shakhas in Aligarh Muslim University, wants to dispel students’ misconceptions

Bab-e-Syed gate of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), in Aligarh. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/Files)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has sought permission from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor to allow the right-wing outfit to organise shakhas (camps) inside the campus. In a letter addressed to the VC, RSS activists Mohammed Ameer Rashid said that there is a misconception among the students about the Nagpur-based group. He said that it is important to allay ‘wrong’ understandings about the Nagpur-based group among the students.

He said that students are provided with wrong information about the RSS which allows rumours to spread, inviting bad image for the group. He added that it is important to apprise the students about the real ideology of the RSS, hence they be allowed to organise camps within the university premises.

Rashid further said that the RSS activists are dedicated towards the cause of the nation and said that it doesn’t discriminate among people on the basis of religious beliefs. “Misconceptions about the RSS among AMU students will dissipate once shakhas start in the campus,” he said in his letter.

Meanwhile, AMU Students Union president Mashkoor Ahmad said that they will oppose the move. He said that they will not allow the AMU to convert into a political hub. He said that the RSS ideology is to divide the nation, adding that if required, students will fight for it.

Reacting to the news, local BJP MLA Dalveer Singh said that there is no harm in organising RSS camps within the university premises, but wondered ‘if anyone will attend it as residents here are narrow-minded’.

The RSS is often at the receiving end of criticism from the opposition parties and other sections of the society for its hardcore Hindutva ideology.