RSS says it does not accept any kind of caste-based discrimination

The RSS today said it does not accept any kind of caste-based discrimination and was votary of “One Temple, One Well and One Cremation ground ” for all. In a statement, RSS’ ‘prachar pramukh’ (chief information officer) Arun Kumar said the Sangh has been working towards creating a cohesive society on the basis of love and affection where it wants everyone to live in harmony without any caste based discrimination. “We do not accept any kind of caste based discrimination. Since its inception, the RSS has been votary of ‘one temple, one well and one cremation ground’ for all,” Kumar said.

He also rejected as “baseless and misguiding” the media reports that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat during an internal meeting in Delhi yesterday had said that BJP leaders visiting Dalit homes and eating with them isn’t enough to uplift the community, and the leaders must invite Dalits to their own homes as well. “No such meeting was ever held in Delhi during the last few days where anything about BJP’s Gram Swaraj Abhiyan was said,” Kumar asserted.