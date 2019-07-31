RSS Sainik School to come up in UP’s Bulandshahr, to offer defence training to students

The Sainik school will be run by the RSS’ education wing Vidya Bharti. Once functional, the school will be RSS’ first such initiative in the country.

The Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) is establishing a Sainik (Army) school in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr where children will be trained to become officers in the armed forces. The construction of school building is currently underway on a war-footing in Shikarpur area of the district. This school will become operational from the next academic session.

The Sainik school will be run by the RSS’ education wing Vidya Bharti. Once functional, the school will be RSS’ first such initiative in the country. Spread over 15 acres (nearly 20 bigha), it will be named after former RSS Sarsangchalak Rajendra Singh alias Rajju Bhaiya. The Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir will follow the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum and offer defence training to students. It will have students from Class 6 to Class 12.

The former RSS chief was born in Bulandshahar in 1922. He was the fourth Sarsanghchalak of the RSS between 1994 and 2000. Singh was also the first non-Maharashtrian and non-Brahmin Sarsanghchalak.

The land for the residential school was donated by former Armyman and farmer Rajpal Singh and the construction began in August last year.

The RSS’ education wing operates nearly 12,000 Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan across the country. As of 2016, these schools have over 30 lakh students.

Meanwhile, former CM and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the need of opening a separate army school by the RSS. He said that the Sangh wants to serve its political agenda by opening the school where the students will “probably be taught lessons in mob lynching and disrupting social harmony”.

“The project is likely to entail an expenditure of Rs 40 crore. We already have five military schools in the country, of which two are in Rajasthan, two in Karnataka and one in Himachal Pradesh. There is also a Sainik school in Lucknow and one each in Jhansi, Amethi and Mainpuri. These institutions are run by the government so where is the need for RSS to run its own army school,” he said.