RSS reacts to Pranab Mukherjee’s speech, says former President’s address reminded of ‘glorious history of India’

Pranab Mukherjee speaks during the closing ceremony of ‘Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg’, an (RSS) event to mark the conclusion of a three-year training camp for Swayamsevaks, in Nagpur on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has lauded former president Pranab Mukherjee for attending the graduation ceremony of the outfit as a chief guest and reminding the ‘glorious history’ of India through his address. Speaking to news agency PTI last night, RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar said that he rightly highlighted the inclusiveness, pluralism and unity in diversity as foundation of India.

“Mukherjee’s address reminded the glorious history of the nation…5,000-year-old cultural heritage of the country. Our state system may have changed but our values remain the same. He also highlighted inclusiveness, pluralism and unity in diversity as foundation of Bharat,” Kumar told PTI.

“We thank for him coming to the event and strengthening the conversation around the concept of nation, nationalism and patriotism,” he added.

Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday evening was present a chief guest at the RSS’ Sangh Shiksha Varg in Nagpur. In his maiden visit to the RSS headquarters, Pranab delivered a powerful speech for around 30 minutes on ‘Nation, Nationalism and Patriotism’. Mukherjee said that India’s strength lies in pluralism and tolerance and warned that any attempt to define India through religion, hatred, dogmas and intolerance will dilute “our existence”. He also called for holding dialogues to overcome the indifference and respect each others’ views.

He said that there is increase in violence in the society, and identified darkness, fear and mistrust as the reasons. “Every time a child or woman is brutalised, the soul of India is wounded. Manifestations of rage are tearing our social fabric. Every day, we see increased violence around us. At the heart of this violence is darkness, fear, and mistrust. We must free our public discourse from all forms of violence, physical as well as verbal,” Mukherjee said.

The former President noted that nothing should be done to divide the people and create animosity amongst them. He added that only a non-violent society can ensure the participation of all sections of people in the democratic process, especially the marginalized and the dispossessed. “We must move from anger, violence and conflict to peace, harmony and happiness.” “We accept and respect our pluralism. We celebrate our diversity. These have been a part of our collective consciousness for centuries. Any attempt at defining our nationhood in terms of dogmas and identities of religion, region, hatred and intolerance will only lead to dilution of our national identity,” he said.

Immediately after his speech, the Congress party, which had been critical of Mukherjee’s decision to accept the RSS ‘ invitation, hailed his speech saying he has shown a mirror of truth to the RSS by reminding it of India’s tolerance, pluralism and inclusiveness. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Mukherjee has reminded the BJP government of following ‘Rajdharma’, founded upon our diversity, non-violence, multiculturalism and assimilation of ideas, particularly that ‘happiness of people is the happiness of ruler, their welfare is his welfare’.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma too praised Mukherjee’s speech. Earlier, he had said that Pranab Mukherjee’s image of sharing stage with RSS functionaries irked Congress workers across the country. But after his speech, Sharma tweeted that there is no doubt on Pranab Mukherjee’s clarity, conviction and commitment about idea of India.

Another party leader P Chidambaram also echoed same sentiment, saying Mukherjee presented the Congress’ principles at the RSS meet. “Happy that Mr Pranab Mukherjee told the RSS what is right about Congress’ ideology. It was his way of saying what is wrong about RSS’ ideology,” he tweeted.