RSS Pratinidhi Sabha elects Dattatreya Hosabale as its new Sarkaryavah replacing Suresh ‘Bhayyaji’ Joshi

By: |
Updated: Mar 20, 2021 1:13 PM

Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS today elected Dattatreya Hosabale as its ‘Sarkaryavah’.

Dattatreya Hosabale

Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS today elected Dattatreya Hosabale as its ‘Sarkaryavah’. He was Sah Sarkaryavah of RSS since 2009. Hosabale has replaced Suresh ‘Bhayyaji’ Joshi, who was at the helm for the last 12 years.

More details are awaited.

