RSS plans first major outreach to foreign press later this month

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with members of foreign press later this month, in first such outreach by the Sangh “to clear misconceptions” about the outfit and its ideology, sources said here. A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary, who is coordinating the meeting, said invitation is being extended to 70 foreign media organisations from various countries barring Pakistan. Sangh’s functionaries said the aim of the ‘briefing’ was to discuss the RSS’ views on various topics, as well as to address some “wrong narratives” about the organisation that have developed over the years. “The main purpose of this meeting is to clear misconceptions about the Sangh and its ideology,” another Sangh functionary said, adding “it will be an off-camera briefing by Bhagwat and will not be for reporting”.

According to the sources, it is a first of its kind interaction with the foreign press by the RSS, ideological parent of the ruling BJP. “The meeting will start with Bhagwat ji making opening remarks and it will be followed by a question and answer session with him,” said the functionary involved in the event. Sangh’s prachar vibhag (publicity department) is coordinating the meeting which will be held at the Ambedkar International Centre here.

The planned meeting comes exactly a year after Bhagwat’s three-day lecture series in September last year, in which the India media had participated but the international media was largely left out. Bhagwat had met members of the diplomatic community last year as a part of the Sangh’s outreach activities. He hosted German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur in July this year.