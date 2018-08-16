​​​
  3. RSS pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says the ex-PM was decisive leader acceptable to all

The RSS today paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee saying he was a decisive leader who was acceptable to all.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2018 9:03 PM
Atal Bihari Vajpayee , ex pm Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee

“With his ideas and conduct, he established the Indian cultural values in his public life. He was an intense, decisive leader who was acceptable to all,” the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said in a statement issued jointly by its chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

The vacuum created by the demise of such a tall leader will not be easy to fill, the Sangh said.

Vajpayee died here at AIIMS hospital following prolonged illness. He was 93.

The BJP veteran was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on June 11.

