RSS on PM Modi’s Ram Mandir remark: Hope BJP fulfills promise in current tenure

Narendra Modi on Ram Mandir

Modi on Ram Mandir: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the construction of a grand Ram Temple on the 2.77-acre disputed plot in Ayodhya. In a statement issued late last night, the outfit said that it is hopeful that the Modi government will fulfil its promise during this tenure. RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale said the people voted overwhelmingly in favour of the BJP in 2014 due to their faith that the government will construct a temple. He said that people expect this government to fulfil the promise during its current tenure.

“Even in the 2014 election manifesto prepared under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP promised to explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

“We feel that the statement by Prime Minister is a positive step in the direction of Temple Construction. The Prime Minister reiterating the resolve to construct a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya in his interview is in tune with the resolution passed by BJP at Palampur in 1989,” the RSS leader added.

In this resolution, Hosabale noted, the BJP had stated that they would try to construct Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya through mutual dialogue between the two communities or by enabling required legislation.

In an interview to news agency ANI on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that his government is in no mood to take an ordinance route to begin the construction of Ram Mandir. He said that the government will make all efforts on Ram Mandir once the judicial process is over.

“Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts,” Modi said.

Speaking to ANI later, senior RSS functionary Bhaiyaji Joshi said that people including those in power are in favour of Ram Mandir and the demand should be fulfilled at the earliest.

“We have kept forward our demand to make a law in this regard. Every person in our country wants Ram temple constructed. Even those who are in power have said that Ram temple should be constructed,” he said.

The PM’s remark comes in the backdrop of the growing chorus over the promulgation of an ordinance to start the construction of Ram Mandir. RSS, VHP and several other right-wing outfits have mounted pressure on the BJP government to enact a law to fulfil the decade’s old demand of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The matter is currently being heard by the Supreme Court. A division bench headed by CJI Rajan Gogoi will on January 4 take up the pleas contesting the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict to bifurcate the 2.77 acres of land among the three involves parties where Babri Masjid once stood. The court is likely to set up a special bench that will hear the matter.