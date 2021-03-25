  • MORE MARKET STATS

RSS not a family, calling it ‘Sangh Parivar’ a misnomer: Rahul Gandhi

By: |
March 25, 2021 12:44 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it is not right to call the RSS and its associated groups 'Sangh Parivar' as a family has women, respect for elders, compassion and affection, and the organisation has none of these.

rahul gandhi"Now I will not call RSS 'Sangh Parivar'!" the Congress leader added. (Photo source: IE)

Gandhi’s remarks come a day after he said the alleged harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation in Uttar Pradesh was a result of the Sangh Parivar’s “vicious propaganda” to pitch one community against another and trample on minorities.

In a tweet in Hindi on Thursday, he said he will no longer refer to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as ‘Sangh Parivar’, united family.

“I believe it is not right to call the RSS and associated organizations Sangh Parivar — there are women in the family, there is respect for the elderly, a sense of compassion and affection — which is not there in the RSS,” he said on Twitter.

“Now I will not call RSS ‘Sangh Parivar’!” the Congress leader added.

