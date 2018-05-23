‘RSS made Rahul Gandhi Congress president’: BJP mocks him for ‘milking’ Sterlite violence

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets his party workers at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Sterlite violence: Hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi blamed the RSS for the death of several people in anti-Sterlite protests at Thoothukudi in Tamilnadu, BJP mocked the former’s “common sense”. Gandhi claimed that Tamil people are being killed as they refused to “bow” to the ideology of the RSS.

Gandhi had tweeted in Tamil: “Tamilians have been massacred because they refused to accept Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS’s) ideologies. The RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been opposed by Tamil Nadu. Also, people of Tamil Nadu cannot be suppressed.” (Translated by ANI). He also extended support to Tamil people, saying: “Dear Tamil brothers and sisters, we are with you.”

In another tweet on Tuesday, Gandhi had termed the killing of people in Thoothukudi as a “brutal example of state-sponsored terrorism.” “These citizens were murdered for protesting against injustice.”

The BJP has questioned Gandhi’s “common sense” and his “obsession” with the RSS. At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi is so much obsessed with the RSS that one day he may even credit the Sangh for making him the president of the Congress. “You drag RSS into everything…Tomorrow Rahul Gandhi will even say that RSS made him the Congress president.”

Patra said, “look at Rahul Gandhi’s alertness that he is milking a situation, which is tense, milking a situation which is sad, in which 11 people have lost their lives. Mr. Rahul Gandhi is trying to drive some political mileage out of it.”

Patra asked: “He names the RSS as the one, which is the perpetrator, which is the cause of the death of 11 people. Mr Rahul Gandhi are you aware of the fact that in a federal structure, law and order is a state subject.”

Patra also said that to help Gandhi improve his general knowledge, BJP will gift him Class 6 Civics book. “Rahul Ji, you have erred so many times, that today with a heavy heart I say to the president of once upon a time largest party of this country – the Congress party – Rahul Ji we will gift you Class 6 Civics book. So that you can learn the basics of democracy, Constitution, federal structure.”

As many as 11 people have died and over 65 injured in protests against the construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi.

The Government of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday appointed a one-person Commission of Inquiry headed by a retired judge of the Madras High Court to probe the violence at Tuticorin in which ten people were killed. The probe will cover the “law and order incidents following the siege of the District Collectorate by thousands of persons violating prohibitory orders,” said an official release.