Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh calls for nationwide protest against privatisation

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will stage a nationwide agitation on June 10 under the banner ‘Save Public Sector, Save India’ to protest against the government’s privatisation policy.

“It is being observed from past few decisions of the government that it is trying to push and impose its unjust decisions on the workers of the country. The BMS is committed to fight until it stops the government from taking the anti-public sector and anti-worker decisions,” the central trade union said in a statement in Thursday.

Previously, the government tried to make a strategic move in the name of selling loss-making units; but since no sensible purchaser was ready to take up loss-making units, now the government has moved to their main motive of selling highly profitable maharatna/navaratna units to lure buyers, it said.

The trade union body pointed fingers at government’s advisors, saying that they were clueless about how higher revenue can be generated from such units, and hence, they only recommend the government the idea of “corporatize and privatise.”

“Such predatory advisors are working against the interest of the nation and are keen to keep real experts away from the government even in times of difficulties,” the BMS said.