RSS invites Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee for Mohan Bhagwat’s three-day lecture series: Report

In a surprise move, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has invited BSP supremo Mayawati and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to attend its three-day meet lecture series at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi between September 17 and 19. According to a report by news agency UNI which quoted sources as saying, an invitation has also been extended to Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav.

It said that there are ‘chances’ that the BSP supremo may attend the meet. “But there is no confirmation yet,” the UNI report quoted a source as saying. It added that Akhilesh and Mamata are unlikely to travel to Delhi to attend the mega meet of the RSS. “These two leaders may not come for the conference,” the report said while quoting a source.

It also said that a section of BJP leaders had suggested the Sangh to invite Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Mallikarju Kharge, but Congress top guns may not be called.

Earlier, there were reports that the RSS may invite Rahul and other Congress leaders. But news agency ANI had reported that the Congress president was unlikely to attend an invitation if extended to him by the RSS. According to ANI, senior Congress leaders in a recently held core group meeting had advised Rahul not to accept RSS invitation as it may send a wrong message among the Congress’ cadres.

According to RSS prachar pramukh Arun Kumar, the Sangh was for the first time organising a three-day lecture series of Bhagwat on the theme, ‘Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective’. During the conference, Mohan Bhagwat will present the Sangh views on various contemporary issues of national importance during the event.

When Arun Kumar was asked whether Rahul will also be invited, he had said that it is RSS prerogative to choose who to invite or not. “Leave this to us… But people from all walks of life, including from different political outfits, ideologies and religions, will be invited,” he had said.

Earlier in June this year, former President Pranab Mukherjee who served the Congress party for decades before becoming president in 2012, had visited RSS head office in Nagpur to attend an event on the Sangh’s invitation, for which he was criticised by many Congress leaders.