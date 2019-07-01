RSS gets tech savvy: Mohan Bhagwat, 6 other top functionaries make Twitter debut

The verified Twitter handle of Mohan Bhagwat is @DrMohanBhagwat (Twitter Image)

Having denounced social media once, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Monday joined microblogging site Twitter. Bhagwat has made his presence on the social media platform along with six other office bearers – Suresh Soni, Anirudh Deshpande, Suresh Joshi, V Bhagaiah, Krishna Gopal, and Arun Kumar. Bhagwat’s joining Twitter may be part of the RSS’s 95th-anniversary celebrations.

The verified Twitter handle of Mohan Bhagwat is @DrMohanBhagwat. The Twitter handle of Suresh Soni is @SureshSoni1925, Anirudh Deshpande is @AniruddhaRSS, Suresh Joshi is @SureshBJoshi, V Bhagaiah is @BhagaiahV, Krishna Gopal @KGopalRSS, and Arun Kumar is @ArunKumRSS. All these leaders have joined Twitter between May-July 2019.

Bhagwat has more than 12,300 followers while Suresh Soni has 3,730 followers, Anirudh Deshpande has 3,603 followers, Suresh Joshi has 4,594 followers, V Bhagaiah has 3,436 followers, Krishna Gopal has 3,901 followers and Arun Kumar has 3,766 followers. None of these leaders have tweeted so far.

The official Twitter handle of RSS has more than 1.3 million followers. Having members and office bearers of more than 6 lakh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has a remarkable presence in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. RSS leaders have often spoken on various social, economic, political issues from time to time.

According to reports, the accounts have been made to prevent the spread of misinformation by fake accounts. With the arrival of Bhagwat and other top leaders of Sangh, it is being expected that the popularity of the RSS may improve.

Established in 1925, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has initiated the process of modernization since 2016. The RSS’s first decision towards modernization was the change of decades-old khaki shorts.

Microblogging site Twitter has successfully become one of the largest social media platforms for discussions on political, entertainment, and social issues. Apart from Twitter, the RSS also has a verified page on Facebook with more than 53 lakh likes.

Notably, RSS chief Bhagwat had denounced social media as recently as last year for being all about “me, my, mine”.