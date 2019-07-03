RSS felicitates group that branded citizens as ‘anti-nationals’ with social media journalism award, Smriti Irani present at ceremony

Clean the Nation was started by nine men in February 15 this year, a day after the Pulwama terror attack. (Photo: Facebook)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has awarded a group called Clean the Nation (CTN) with a social media journalism award. The group’s claim to fame is that they went after a number of ‘anti-nationals’ and got them arrested, suspended or fired. The honour was conferred upon CTN at the Narad Samman ceremony for journalism awards held in New Delhi last Saturday. The ceremony was attended by RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The award was instituted by RSS-affiliate Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra (IVSK). “We gave the award to them (Clean the Nation) because we saw how much this group loves the nation. Many people love the nation, but some people love it actively,” Vagish Issar, secretary of IVSK told Indian Express.

Clean the Nation was started by nine men in February 15 this year, a day after the Pulwama terror attack. They remained active on Facebook over the next two days and attracted over 4500+ members. Both Twitter and Facebook repeatedly took down CTN handles.

One of the CTN core members, Madhur Singh, told the Indian Express about their first video. “This is not a time to change your DPs and take out candle marches.” Sporting a shirt with Indian Army written across it, he says: “Find out who is laughing at our soldiers today… Contact their employers. Contact the universities they are studying in … Screw them up this way. Get them terminated from their jobs. Get them suspended from their universities.”

Singh added that their efforts led to action against almost ’45 anti-Indians’. The group boasts of an assistant professor’s suspension letter by a Guwahati college, a letter of a Rajasthan University suspending four Kashmiri girls, a Twitter post that resulted in an arrest in Jaipur.

Clean the Nation’s ‘achievements’

An MBA student from IIMT College of Engineering in Greater Noida was suspended for a Facebook post he made on February 16. When Indian Express contacted the college authorities, they were told that the student claimed that the account wasn’t his and spelled his name differently.

The student was then asked to lodge an FIR saying that his social media account had been ‘hacked’. The student did the needful and sent a copy of the police letter to the college. The letter stated that the student ‘wasn’t involved in any kind of supervised criminal activity’. However, the student still hasn’t returned to the college and even missed his examination.

Another document from the CTN group is an assistant professor’s suspension letter by the ICON Commerce College in Guwahati. An anonymous Twitter handle of one of the members of the CTN Network had sent the Assam Police a screenshot of the professor’s comments, following which a case was registered under the IPC and IT Act.

CTN also has a termination letter issued by a car dealership in Srinagar. The letter, which also did the rounds on social media, states that the person was being fired for posting “unlawful and discriminational comments”. The man is still employed with the car dealership and disputed the authenticity of the termination letter, says the IE report.

On being asked about the veracity of documents that they receive, CTN core member Ashutosh Vashishtha told Indian Express, “These documents came from our shared Google Docs. How can it be fake?”