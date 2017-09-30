RSS Dussehra address: Mohan Bhagwat says Rohingyas burden on employment, threat to national security

Mohan Bhagwat speaking at RSS Dussehra address. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat while speaking on the occasion of Dussehra said that if Rohingyas are allowed to stay in India, they will not only be a burden on employment but will also pose threat to our national security. “If we let such ppl stay here, they will not only be a burden on employment but also pose threat to our national security,” he was quoted saying by ANI. Bhagwat asked why they come to India and not remain in their native places. “Wo wahan se yahan yahan kyun aaye hain? Wahan kyun nahi reh sake?” he asked.

He added that India is already facing a lot of problems on its border. Bhagwat said that all types of smuggling take place on the border, especially cow smuggling. “Seema ki samasyaayein kam nahi hai, sab prakaar ki taskari, visheshkar gau taskari, Bangladesh ki seema par chalti hai. Jihadi taaktaon se unke samabandh wahan pe ujagar ho gaye. Isliye us desh ka shaasan ka bhi unke prati rawaiyya kada hi hai,” he added.

“We have been facing the problem of illegal Bangladeshi migrants and now Rohingyas have infiltrated into our country,” Bhagwat said while addressing the RSS’ annual Dussehra event in Nagpur. He said that any decision regarding the Rohingyas should be taken by keeping in mind the threat to national security.

Talking about the Kashmir issue, Bhagwat said the problems of the people, who were displaced from the Kashmir Valley in 1990s, are yet to be addressed. “Necessary constitutional amendments will have to be made and old provisions will have to be changed in that state,” he said at the event, where BJP patriarch LK Advani and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were among those present.

“Only when the constitutional amendments are done, can the residents of Jammu and Kashmir be completely assimilated with the rest of India,” Bhagwat said, apparently hinting at Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking about the issue of cow vigilantism, the RSS chief said, “it is reprehensible that some people have been killed allegedly by gaurakshaks”. At the same time, many people have been killed by cow smugglers, he said.