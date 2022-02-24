RSS differs with Modi govt on marriage age of women, believes hijab issue blown out of proportion

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is attended by all senior leaders of the RSS, representatives from across the country and over 30 associated organisations.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has made it clear that it’s not on the same page with the government on the issue of legal age of marriage for girls. It also believes that the Karnataka hijab issue has been blown out of proportion and should have been handled at the local level. The RSS is likely to discuss these two issues along with other contemporary issues during the annual meeting of its highest decision-making body – Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) baithak at Ahmedabad from March 11-13, reported The Indian Express.

The IE reported quoting a senior RSS official that there is a difference of opinion over the issue of marriageable age. “Among the tribals or in rural areas, marriages happen early. The government’s argument is (this inhibits) education and (results in) early pregnancy. But even the government does not appear to be in a hurry to push it through. The question is how much should the government interfere in such matters. Certain things should be left to the society,” said the RSS leader.

The Modi government had brought a bill in December last year to increase the marriage age of women from 18 to 21 years. As the opposition mounted criticism, the Bill was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for further discussion. The report also said that the Sangh believes the issue of marital rape should also be left to the families to decide the way they want to deal with it.

Some Sangh leaders also believe that the twin issues go against RSS’ nationwide campaign to revive the culture of familial bond which it says has come under stress due to modern economic compulsions and western influence.

The RSS also believes that the Karnataka hijab controversy has been blown out of proportion. “While we see this as the Popular Front of India trying to increase its sphere of influence, we believe the matter should have been handled at the local level. That is why the Sangh is not pushing the matter. But it is also true that consistently coming up with ways to assert religious identity is not good,” the leader told the IE.