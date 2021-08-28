RSS defends PM Narendra Modi over National Monetisation Pipeline as Opposition sharpens attack

It said that the outcry about the current government’s monetisation is 'a reflection of subservience against PM Modi'.

With opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC training their gun on the Modi government over the National Monetisation Pipeline project, the BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has tried to defend the prime minister. The RSS mouthpiece Organiser in an article today said that asset monetisation was also done during former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh governments. It said that the outcry about the current government’s monetisation is ‘a reflection of subservience against PM Modi’.

The article titled ‘Did PM Modi really sell India?’ comes at a time when the Congress has been targeting PM Modi accusing him of ‘selling the nation’. “The capital created by the Congress governments and the people in last 70 years, is being sold by the Modi government to his friendly capitalists today. This is a bad joke with the sentiments of the country and the countrymen,” the Congress wrote on Twitter with the hashtag ‘India on Sale’.

“These aren’t Modi’s or BJP’s assets. These assets belong to the country. PM can’t sell the country’s assets. This is an unfortunate decision and I’m shocked by it. Many people will join me in condemning this decision,” said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on August 25.

The Organiser, in its article, said that while the opposition has no chance to replace Modi in the near future, this ‘desperation of losing ground has pressed the panic button in opposition parties and in some media community’. It said that the opposition now wants to ‘create a fake narrative and stories to malign the image of PM Modi’. “The best part of PM Modi’s personality and his working style is that he never gets perturbed by whatever allegations or abuses hurled at him. His focus is only to work for the welfare of every Indian with the slogan, ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’,” reads the article.

The article claimed that few NGOs have also collaborated with some foreign organisations ‘that do not want to see India as a developed country’. “The latest allegation on PM Modi is that he sold India,” it said while discussing the various aspects of ‘Assent Monetization’. “The government is transferring revenue rights to the private sector for a specified period for a sum of upfront money, revenue share and commitment to invest in an asset. It doesn’t mean ownership is transferred to private players; ownership still lies with the government,” it said.

It said that the move will help end corrupt practices and improve the living standards of people.