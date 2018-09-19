​​​
  3. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat supports early construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat supports early construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The RSS chief said he would not know whether an ordinance on Ram temple could be promulgated as he is not part of the government.

By: | Published: September 19, 2018 8:48 PM
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS conclave, RSS chief Ram Mandir, Ram temple construction, Ram temple Ayodhya
The RSS chief said he would not know whether an ordinance on Ram temple could be promulgated as he is not part of the government. (PTI)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday pitched for an early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Responding to a question on the last day of the three-day outreach conclave, he said, “Ram Mandir should be built at the earliest.”

He also supported a dialogue on the issue but said a final decision rests with the Ram Mandir Samiti, which is spearheading the campaign for the construction of a Ram temple.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said he would not know whether an ordinance on Ram temple could be promulgated as he is not part of the government. He said issues such as whether an ordinance can be issued and legal challenges to it will have to be looked into.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top