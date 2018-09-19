RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat supports early construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya



RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday pitched for an early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Responding to a question on the last day of the three-day outreach conclave, he said, “Ram Mandir should be built at the earliest.”

He also supported a dialogue on the issue but said a final decision rests with the Ram Mandir Samiti, which is spearheading the campaign for the construction of a Ram temple.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said he would not know whether an ordinance on Ram temple could be promulgated as he is not part of the government. He said issues such as whether an ordinance can be issued and legal challenges to it will have to be looked into.