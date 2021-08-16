RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India will have to bow before China if dependence on neighbour increases

Bhagwat opined that a decentralised production will help the economy to create jobs and self-employment.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that India will have to bow before China if the country’s dependence increases on the neighbouring nation. Bhagwat made the remarks after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day. Bhagwat said that no matter how much people shout to boycott Chinese items, everything in people’s mobiles come from outside (China). He also said that people use the internet and technology a lot but it comes from outside as India does not have the original technology. Bhagwat said that the adaptation of technology should be based on our terms.

While economic security is important, he said, adding that swadeshi means doing business on India’s terms. “Swadeshi does not mean ignoring everything else. International trade will remain, but on our terms,” the PTI reported Bhagwat as saying. He said India needs to be swa-nirbhar (self-reliant).

The RSS chief said that products that can be manufactured in India should not be imported. Echoing similar sentiments as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhagwat said that competition should be for the best quality of produce. “We are not against international trade and commerce but production must be in villages. It should not be mass production but production by masses,” said Bhagwat.

Bhagwat opined that a decentralised production will help the economy to create jobs and self-employment. He also said that industries should get encouragement from the government the government should act as a regulator and not do business itself.

He also said that small industries should complement bigger industries and focus should be people-centric rather than profit-centric.