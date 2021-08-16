  • MORE MARKET STATS

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India will have to bow before China if dependence on neighbour increases

By: |
August 16, 2021 12:25 PM

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that products that can be manufactured in India should not be imported.

Mohan BhagwatBhagwat opined that a decentralised production will help the economy to create jobs and self-employment.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that India will have to bow before China if the country’s dependence increases on the neighbouring nation. Bhagwat made the remarks after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day. Bhagwat said that no matter how much people shout to boycott Chinese items, everything in people’s mobiles come from outside (China). He also said that people use the internet and technology a lot but it comes from outside as India does not have the original technology. Bhagwat said that the adaptation of technology should be based on our terms.

While economic security is important, he said, adding that swadeshi means doing business on India’s terms. “Swadeshi does not mean ignoring everything else. International trade will remain, but on our terms,” the PTI reported Bhagwat as saying. He said India needs to be swa-nirbhar (self-reliant).

Related News

The RSS chief said that products that can be manufactured in India should not be imported. Echoing similar sentiments as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhagwat said that competition should be for the best quality of produce. “We are not against international trade and commerce but production must be in villages. It should not be mass production but production by masses,” said Bhagwat.

Bhagwat opined that a decentralised production will help the economy to create jobs and self-employment. He also said that industries should get encouragement from the government the government should act as a regulator and not do business itself.

He also said that small industries should complement bigger industries and focus should be people-centric rather than profit-centric.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Mohan BhagwatRashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India will have to bow before China if dependence on neighbour increases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Himachal landslide: Death toll climbs to 25
2Supreme Court pulls up Centre over Tribunals Reforms Bill; asks it to fill tribunal vacancies in 10 days
3Will form committee to look into Pegasus snooping matter, Centre tells Supreme Court