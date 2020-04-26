RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cautions against vested interest during Coronavirus outbreak

Bhagwat said ‘130 crore people of India were all the children of Bharat Mata’ and this should be kept in mind. (RSS/Twitter)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday praised India for its handling of the Coronavirus crisis. He said the country handled the situation very effectively as the Centre and people responded proactively to the pandemic. He, however, cautioned the people against vested interests trying to take advantage of the situation in the country. He said even if someone did something wrong, do not consider everyone guilty. “Some people want to misuse it,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Stressing on unity in the time of discrimination, RSS chief Bhagwat urged the people to serve everyone without discrimination “as all who need help are our own”. “It is our duty to help in this time of crisis,” he said.

Bhagwat said ‘130 crore people of India were all the children of Bharat Mata’ and this should be kept in mind. He said that there should be no fear or anger from any side and rational and responsible people should protect their groups from this. The RSS chief also urged the people to follow all guidelines and precautions while dealing with the pandemic. He also shared the relief works undertaken by RSS during lockdown. He said that the RSS was active during lockdown and its work had taken the shape of relief activities.

Speaking on economic revival, the RSS chief said that India needs to come up with its new model of development which makes the country self-reliant. He urged the people to use indigenous goods and try to live without using imported items. India has been heavily reliant on Chinese products and the RSS has been against it arguing the country needs to strengthen its own manufacturing to serve ever growing market. After COVID-19 which originated from Wuhan, many countries like the US and UK have been talking about cutting their imports from China.