RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for unity among religions, says ‘we are all Bharat mata putra’

Despite different religions, castes and languages, people of the country have stood as one against external aggressors as “our ancestors were one”, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat today said.

“We are all ‘bharat mata putra’ (son of India) and are living together despite different culture, caste and religion since time immemorial,” he said here, 35 kms from Bharatpur.

Taking out a leaf from history, Bhagwat highlighted the 1527 battle of Khanwa between Rana Sanga and Babar and said it was a “milestone” battle in the world.

The RSS chief said that Rana Sanga’s warrior Hasan Khan Mewati had rejected Babar’s offer to join his army and was ‘bharat mata putra’.

“Hasan had told that his language, caste and religion might be the same as of Babar but he was first Indian and bharat mata putra (son of India),” he said.

He also appealed to the people to stay united without indulging into fight over petty issues.

“Choti-choti baaton ko lekar aapas mein nahin ladna, ek saath khare raho, desh ko khara karo, ekta ki jay bolo, sari dunia ko ekta sikhanye (do not quarrel with each other on pity issues, live unitedly, maintain unity and integrity of nation, raise unity slogan, teach message of unity to world,” he called upon people.

He said that the battle of Khanwa was India’s first introduction to the world that “we live in different culture, follow different religions and pray different gods but that does not make any difference.”

“We are bharat mata putra, we are ‘parampragat putra’ (traditional son) and our ancestors were one,” he said.

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering after unveiling a plaque of Rana Sanga history here.

Criticising Babar’s war against Sanga, RSS chief said they might have built ‘buland darwaja’ in Sikari (Uttar Pradesh) after Sanga lost the war, but the actual monument in Khanuva is a befitting reply to it.

“Buland darwaje se bara smarak yanha khara hai Khanuva mein… jo jawab dega ki bharat yanha khara hai ekta ke saath (A bigger monument than ‘buland darwaja’ is present in Khanuva…its a reply that India is standing here with unity,” he stressed.

Bhagwat said that India has the power to guide the world.

‘Diya tale andhera hota hai, suraj tale andhera nahin hota’…Our nation is like sun that fills energy in the world. This is a ‘prasad’ of our culture, and this ‘prasad’ should reach to every one in our country and world over,” he said.

“We should take oath that we will carry this and would not stop …keep doing …world would know one day,” he said, adding “this was a ‘ras’ (essence) of life, and when we forget it…then quarrels or fights begin every where in the world. …then India also receive that heat (aanch)…then our life will not be happy any more…”

Referring to the monument in Khanwa, he said,” The Sikari gate signifies that we were one, we are one and we will remain one whatever our religion, caste or language is.”

He said that Sanga-Babar’s war is considered as a mile stone in the world not due to the war but because the unity and ‘rashtra dhrama’ was foremost for every soldier who was committed to give their life for ‘Bharat’s unity and integrity regardless of religions.

“That war though it was unfortunate that Sanga and his army had lost it but it showed that India was one and every one was ready to sacrifice his life showing courage that it was his first ‘dharam’,” he further said.

In his about 15-minute speech, the RSS chief praised the place and people of this village, saying it was the people of Khanwa who had made history showing the commitment to Bharat.

“Rana Sanga’s reply still exists in every particle of the soil, wave and winds, and this monument is standing as a reply to buland darwaja,” Bhagwat reiterated many times in his speech.

Recalling other warriors, RSS chief said whether it was Shivaji in Maharashtra or Sant in Ayodhya every ‘desh bhakht’ (nationalist) had one reply that “we are bharat putra” and religion and language is at its place, do not try to change me.

“This is just not a monument (smarak) of a history but a ‘jeevan ka rath’ with which we live, and establish ourselves in the world with unity…whenever we go away from this unity. … we live away from sorrow…sorrow of entire country is away…and Bharat makes the world happy,” he reminded.

“Give this message of humanity, culture, and religion to every one in society,” he exhorted.