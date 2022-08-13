RSS changes social media profile pictures to Tricolour as ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign begins

In a departure from its earlier stand where it said that the matter should not be politicised, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday changed the profile pictures on its social media accounts to the Tricolour from its traditional saffron flag. The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to put the ‘Tiranga’ as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15 as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign to mark the 75th Independence Day of India.

Of late, the RSS has come in for criticism from the Congress for not adhering to PM Modi’s call due to its “opposition to India’s National Flag for 52 years”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in an apparent dig at the RSS, said those raising slogans of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ today are from an “anti-national” organisation that refused to hoist the Tricolour for 52 years.

“Lakhs of countrymen sacrificed their lives to keep the Tricolour always high, but one organisation always refused to adopt the Tricolour, and did not hoist the Tricolour at its headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years and continuously humiliated it,” tweeted Rahul during his recent visit to Karnataka.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh too had asked earlier this month if the organisation that did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years would comply with the PM’s message to make the ‘Tiranga’ the profile picture on its social media accounts.

Congress leader Pawan Khera reacted to the development and called it a measure taken under enormous pressure.

After tremendous pressure for a week, a sheepish @RSSorg finally changes profile pictures to #Tiranga https://t.co/TCdc6cWQaW — Pawan Khera ???????? (@Pawankhera) August 12, 2022

According to PTI, RSS publicity department co-in charge Narender Thakur said on Friday that the Sangh has been celebrating Independence Day at all its offices by hoisting the national flag and has also changed its profile picture on social media to the national flag from its organisational flag.

He reasserted that RSS workers were actively participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, echoing the claims made by another RSS functionary last week.

“The RSS has already extended its support to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programmes. The Sangh had in July appealed for full support and participation of the people and swayamsevaks in the programmes to be organised by the government, private bodies and the Sangh-related organisations,” RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar had said earlier.

The Centre has urged people to hoist or display the national flag from their homes during August 13-15 as part of its ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.