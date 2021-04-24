  • MORE MARKET STATS

RSS cautions people against conspiracies by destructive, anti-Bharat forces amid COVID crisis

By: |
Updated: Apr 24, 2021 5:26 PM

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asked the organisation's workers, social and religious institutions to come forward to resolve current challenges.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today appealed to the people to be cautious about conspiracies by “destructive and anti-Bharat” forces, claiming they can take advantage of the adverse circumstances posed by the second wave of COVID-19 to “create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust”. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asked the organisation’s workers, social and religious institutions to come forward to resolve current challenges. India is struggling with a second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of cases.

“It is also possible that destructive and anti-Bharat forces in the society can take advantage of these circumstances to create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust in the country.

“The countrymen, apart from their positive efforts to resolve the situation, should also be cautious of the conspiracies of these destructive forces,” an RSS statement quoted Hosabale as saying.

On behalf of the Sangh, he also requested all sections of the society including the media to contribute in maintaining an atmosphere of positivity, hope and trust in the society.

“Those who are active in social media should play positive role being more restraint and vigilant,” he said.

He further said that due to the sudden worsening situation of the pandemic, people are facing the shortage of beds, oxygen and necessary medicines.

Noting that the infectiousness and severity of the pandemic are more serious this time as most parts of the country are bearing its brunt, Dattatreya Hosabale said although the situation is critical, yet the strength of the society is also enormous.

“Our capability to meet the most trying crisis is well known across the world. It is our firm belief that we shall certainly overcome the situation by maintaining patience and keeping the morale up along with self-restraint discipline and mutual support,” he said.

Dattatreya Hosabale said the swayamsevaks as always are also actively carrying on various types of services across the country to fulfil the needs of the society. The general society, including many social and religious institutions, recognising the seriousness of the challenge have voluntarily involved themselves in all kinds efforts to bring succour.

The RSS leader appealed to create awareness about wearing masks, hygiene, physical distance, taking ayurvedic Kadha, inhale steam and also emphasised on vaccination.

