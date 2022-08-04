RSS breaks silence on criticism over missing national flag on social media profile

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has spoken out against the criticism against it on social media platforms for not using a picture of the tricolour, the national flag of India, despite the Prime Minister’s appeals to this effect as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress crossed swords after Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi referred to the RSS as an “anti-national organisation” on Twitter. “Lakhs of countrymen sacrificed their lives to keep the Tricolour always high, but one organisation always refused to adopt the Tricolour, and did not hoist the Tricolour at its headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years and continuously humiliated it,” tweeted Rahul during his visit to Karnataka’s Hubbali.

An RSS functionary told PTI that such things should not be politicised. “The RSS has already extended its support to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programmes. The Sangh had in July appealed for full support and participation of the people and swayamsevaks in the programmes to be organised by the government, private bodies and the Sangh-related organisations,” RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar told PTI.

In an apparent reference to the remarks by Rahul Gandhi a day earlier, a Sangh functionary, without naming him, alleged that the party which is raising such questions was responsible for the division of the country. He, however, ducked a direct response to questions being raised on social media and said, “This is a process. Let us handle it our way. We are thinking about how to celebrate. The Sangh has already clarified its stand and supported all the programmes initiated by the Centre regarding the Amrit Mahotsav”.

Stating that the RSS has also appealed to the asked the people and Swayamsevaks to celebrate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with enthusiasm and preparations are underway.

“This is Sangh’s position and making a political issue out of this is wrong. There shouldn’t be sharp questions like these. The party which is raising such questions is responsible for the division of the country,” he alleged.

Ahead of August 15 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, the PM had urged the nation to use the Tricolour as their profile picture on their social media accounts. The PM and BJP leaders followed it up by putting up the tricolour as their own profile pictures.

The Congress responded a day later by putting up a photograph of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru with the tricolour as their display picture on Twitter and other platforms.

The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, launched as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, seeks to encourage people to exhibit the Tricolour with almost no restrictions. This campaign aims to motivate citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15.

