RSS-BJP channelises bigotry, hatred for political power: Rahul Gandhi on attack on Gurgaon family

“Every Patriotic Indian is disgusted by the video of a family in Gurugram being mercilessly beaten by hooligans”(File photo)

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in Haryana after a video purportedly showed members of a Muslim family in Gurgaon being beaten up by a group of men, with party president Rahul Gandhi alleging the BJP-RSS combine “channelises bigotry and hatred for political power”.

“Every Patriotic Indian is disgusted by the video of a family in Gurugram being mercilessly beaten by hooligans. The RSS/BJP channelises bigotry and hatred for political power. This incident serves as a warning of the dangerous consequences and the dark side of that strategy,” Gandhi tweeted.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also accused the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana of spreading hatred in society and creating a division among people on the basis of caste and religion.

He said the BJP government in Haryana is a “habitual offender” in spreading hatred and dividing people in society.

“The humanity has been shamed once again… The Khattar government in Haryana is a habitual offender in spreading hatred, breaking brotherhood and turning people against other on the basis of caste and religion.

“Ever since the Haryana government led by Khattar has come to power, Haryana has been burnt thrice with over 50 deaths in police firing, in violence among communities. The law and order situation in the state has collapsed and this Gurugram incident has shamed humanity,” he said.

Separately, he tweeted, saying, “An atmosphere of fear has become synonymous with BJP rule. Under Khattar government’s jungle raj, the law and order situation in Haryana has been torn apart.”

“The common man is terrorised and an atmosphere of hate prevails in the state. Such a shameful incident shows how humanity is going backwards under Khattar regime,” he said on Twitter along with pictures of the incident.

Police had said a mob pelted stones at the house in Gurgaon’s Dhamaspur village and beat up family members, after a quarrel over a game of cricket on Holi on Thursday. Later six persons were arrested for attempt to murder.