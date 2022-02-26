RSS asks Centre to mount pressure on Russia to stop military offensive against Ukraine

The RSS leader said that India wants peace and situations that increase war should not be there.

With Russia capturing key areas of Ukraine and the latter urging Indian leadership to take up the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has urged the government to build pressure on Russia for de-escalation. RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar appealed to the BJP government to join hands with other nations to build pressure on Russia to immediately stop the military offensive against Ukraine.

Kumar said that war doesn’t solve problems but only harms humanity. He appealed to global leaders, diplomats, and civil society to persuade Putin to resolve the issues through dialogue. The RSS leader said, “Governments, politicians, diplomats, defence experts, scientists and civil society of all the countries in the world, including India, should come together and build pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately stop the war and follow the path of dialogue.”

The RSS leader said that India wants peace and situations that increase war should not be there. Kumar also appealed to the Muslim and Christian leaders to advise Russia to tread the path of peace, harmony and brotherhood. Indresh Kumar is the founder and chief patron of the Rashtriya Muslim Manch and Rashtriya Christian Manch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken with Putin on Thursday while calling for an immediate cessation of violence and stressing that India attaches the highest priority to the safe exit and return of its citizens from Ukraine. PM Modi also asserted that the differences between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization can only be resolved through dialogue.

India is working to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. There are around 20 thousand Indians including students in Ukraine.

(With PTI inputs)