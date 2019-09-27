RSS affiliated body against flexible switch from EPS to ‘risky’ NPS

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) opposed the planned amendments to the employees provident fund (EPF) law.
The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) opposed the planned amendments to the employees provident fund (EPF) law that gives flexibility to workers to switch from EPS (Employees Pension Scheme) to NPS (National Pension Scheme) as it perceives the latter to be risky.
