RSS affiliate plans to launch ‘Bharatiya Internet’ with an Indian search engine, data centre in Nagpur: Report

The Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) has moved a step ahead towards creating homemade and India-centric technological products including an India search engine. According to a report in The Indian Express, Research for Resurgence Foundation (RFRF) of Bharatiya Shikshan Manda (BSM) – an offshoot of RSS, has launched its own language email domain with a data centre in Nagpur. The service was launched on Saturday at an RFRF event at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi with BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar becoming its first user. It said that all emails will be stored at the RFRF’s data centre in Nagpur.

Mukul Kanitkar, a trustee of RFRF and BSM national organising secretary, said that they are planning to ‘Bharatiya Internet’ with a search engine and many more services. He said that security and privacy will be provided to the people but the use of outside hardware has become a cause of concern.

“We are thinking about a total Bharatiya Internet. Not only with email ID, but search engine, then Bharatiya domain name, websites, content, and everything. That is the plan we are working on,” he said.

Mukul said that indigenisation will take a lot of time, adding that “only then will it be properly secure”. He said that if one is using a Cisco router and a Chinese connector, he ‘cannot be sure that your data is private’.

The idea to ‘Bharatiya Internet’ was the brainchild of Kantikar. He said that the RFRF is working with startups for Indian-made wires and chips. He said that only then look to encourage routers and connectors manufactured in India.

The IE report said that to create the local language search engine, the RFRF is currently researching an algorithm. Kantikar explained that the motive to launch search engine is to give preference to ‘our own’ things. He said that when a person searches for something, he gets the Western references first and then ‘our own content’.

“If you want to seek information about Chhattisgarh’s tribe, the first references will be western references. There is nothing wrong in that. But if there are able to do it in Gondi, they will be able to get their own references,” he said.

Krantikar said that once this will become operational, he expects this will help in ‘breaking the psychological barrier’ that one needs to know English to use the Internet. He added that he is aiming to change Indian internet from mostly video entertainment to education.

Speaking about the project, Kantikar said that he had approached Data Xgen Technologies (P) Ltd a year ago after learning about the email client’s local language capabilities. The firm was the first linguistics email platform in the country.

The IE report said that last month, an MoU was signed between RFRF and Xgen.

XGen’s CEO and founder Ajay Data said that India must own these technologies and host data in the country. He said that this will make data available to the government whenever needed.

“Why ‘Made in India’ is important is because India must own those technologies from an intellectual property perspective and host data in India so it is available to the Indian government when they need to see it,” Data said.

The IE report said that Pata.domain will be available for public use in seven scripts which correspond to 14 Indian languages including English. The data will initially be stored on XGen servers in Jaipur and later transferred to RFRF’s servers in the coming months. Every email account will be provided 1 GB storage facility via an iOS and Android free app – Pata Bharat or web access at mail.pata.bharat at mail.patabharat.com. Every user will have to authenticate their account via mobile phone number and an OTP.