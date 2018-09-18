RSS a force to reckon with, many people attack us out of fear, says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that the Sangh’s vision of Hindutva doesn’t mean to oppose anyone. In a speech spanning over 80 minutes on the first day of the three-day lecture series – ‘Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective’, Bhagwat said that the RSS believes in an approach that unites everyone and not to exclude.

“Hum log to sarvlok-yukt Bharat waale log hain, mukt waale nahin hain,” a report in The Indian Express quoted him as saying. “If there has to be opposition, it should be based on factual positions,” he added.

He said that the RSS has been working relentlessly for the society and that no one is an outsider for the Sangh. He said that those who oppose the RSS today are also “ours”.

He said that RSS has emerged as a ‘power’ in the country and therefore many people ‘attack us out of fear’. He said that there is no need for fear, adding that diversity should be accepted and that it should not become a reason for discord.

Recalling the role of the Congress party in the freedom struggle, Bhagwat said that the party made many sacrifices for the country’s freedom. He noted that RSS founder Hedgewar was also a part of the Congress and had participated in the non-cooperation movement.

“A huge movement began in the form of the Congress. There were many great souls who sacrificed a lot and continue to inspire us today. That ideology placed the nation on the road to freedom,” he said.

Bhagwat also said that the Sangh doesn’t ‘remote control’ its workers. The remark comes in the backdrop of reports that the RSS, which is the ideological mentor of the BJP, controls the ruling party leaders.

“We do not remote control (our workers). Our only concern is that they do not commit mistakes. Our ‘Samanvay Baithak’ is held just to remind them of their values that they need to adhere to while working in your area,” he said.

On criticism that RSS has no place for women, he said that the Sangh’s women’s wing Rashtriya Sevika Samiti was set up before independence and sought to clarify that the RSS is not a misogynistic organisation.

“Our mothers and sisters, wherever they are, continue to contribute to the work done by the RSS,” he said.

The RSS is holding a lecture series by Mohan Bhagwat to dispel the apprehensions among people about the bad image of the Sangh. The RSS has invited several top personalities from different walks of life including BSP supremo Mayawati and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to be part of the event.