Rs 9,806 crore demonetisation ‘windfall’ makes taxi driver a crorepati many times over courtesy Jan Dhan account

What could be a huge amount for a ‘taxi wala’? Lakhs, or a crore or two would be enough! But what will he do if he gets Rs 9,806 crore overnight? Obviously, he will lose a lot of sleep. The same happened with Balwinder Singh, a taxi driver who owns a Jan Dhan account in State Bank of Patiala. It all happened because of a mistake by bank officials, that also invited an investigation by Income Tax department, it was reported.

On November 4, Balwinder Singh received a message saying Rs. 98,05,95,12,231 has been credited to his account, which had only Rs 3,000 till the last night. It took several minutes for Singh to believe the message but soon he realised it was true. Now, it was time for trouble for Singh when he approached the bank to confirm. When he tried to communicate with bank officials no one attended his query.

How a taxi driver got Rs 9,806 crore in his Jan Dhan account. pic.twitter.com/RMOmNEfygp — Tabuagarwal (@tabuagarwal602) November 29, 2016

“I made many rounds of the bank, but nobody listened to me. Instead, they kept my passbook with them on November 7 and issued a new passbook without the gigantic entry. I had opened the account under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). My balance usually is around Rs 3,000,” Singh told.

“Now, I-T officials investigating the matter,” said branch manager Ravinder Kumar.