  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rs 50,000 to be disbursed as financial relief to families of COVID-19 victims: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

By: |
October 17, 2021 9:32 PM

In a statement issued by the UP government, the Chief Minister ordered officials to issue detailed guidelines about financial relief to be given to family members of those who had succumbed to COVID-19.

Rs 50,000 to be disbursed as financial relief to families of COVID-19 victims: UP CM Yogi AdityanathA team should be formed in every district under the district magistrate for proper implementation of distributing financial relief. (File image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to pay Rs 50,000 to family members of persons who had died after contracting COVID-19 in the state.

In a statement issued by the UP government, the Chief Minister ordered officials to issue detailed guidelines about financial relief to be given to family members of those who had succumbed to COVID-19.

Related News

He also said it should be ensured that no eligible family is deprived of their entitlement and detailed guidelines in this regard should be issued soon.

A team should be formed in every district under the district magistrate for proper implementation of distributing financial relief.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rs 50000 to be disbursed as financial relief to families of COVID-19 victims UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Two more non-local labourers shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Kulgam, 11 civilians killed in October alone
2Kerala Floods: Death toll mounts to 21 as heavy rain continues to lash state, PM Modi speaks to CM Vijayan
3Sasikala unveils plaque naming her AIADMK general secretary at MGR Memorial in Chennai