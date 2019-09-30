‘Rs 5 lakh treatment for ticket worth Rs 500’: Arvind Kejriwal blames Bihar patients for long queues at Delhi hospitals

Arvind Kejriwal has blamed Bihar patients for long queues at hospitals in national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that people of Bihar and other states responsible for the burden on Delhi’s health infrastructure and is resulting in problems for the locals. Speaking at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri on Sunday, Kejriwal said that outsiders are directly to blame for the long waiting time to meet doctors and collect medicines. He said that patients from different states are availing the facilities in Delhi hospitals free of cost.

Directly blaming the people of Bihar for long queues at hospitals, he said, “One person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500, returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. While it makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity. How can Delhi serve people of entire country?” As per Kejriwal’s claims, the national capital has enough hospitals and doctors to provide quality treatment to its people but outsiders are availing more services than Delhiites.

“Patients are not getting medicines. I accept that queues are very long, but there is a resond behind it. One reason is that people from outside come to Delhi for treatment. We have surveyed a hospital at the border. It was revealed that 80 % of patients are outsiders,” he said.

“If we have to provide treatment to Delhi only, the city has enough hospitals. If only Delhi people have to get treatment, I don’t think you have to wait for more than 30 minutes,” Kejriwal added.

He said that the Delhi government has made world-class medical facilities accessible to poor. The queues, he explained, are long because of the kind of facilities Delhi offers to its people. “No state in the country has such cclass of facilities. All medicines are free,” the CM said.

People from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh form a large population of Delhi. The national capital has a population of nearly 1.50 crore. People from different states visit the city for specialised medical treatments.

The Chief Minister’s remark comes close on the heels of his comments on National Register Citizen. The CM himself had said that if NRC is implemented in Delhi, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and others would be evicted. His party colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj even said that the BJP’s proposal to implement NRC in Delhi would result in people from UP and Bihar being forced to leave the city. Defending them, the AAP MLA had said that people from states like UP, Bihar, Odisha and others come to Delhi in search for employment opportunities and contribute equally to the development of Delhi. “They are not thieves. Why does the BJP want to drive them away?” he had said.