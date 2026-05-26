West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday (May 26) announced a fresh wave of welfare initiatives from Rs 3,000 monthly assistance for women to Rs 5 fish-rice meals as the newly elected BJP government looks to rapidly stamp its political identity on the state after ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule.

However, the ambitious announcements are also raising questions over the state’s fiscal capacity at a time when West Bengal continues to face mounting debt pressures and relatively slower economic growth compared to several major states.

Rs 3,000 for women under Annapurna Yojana

Adhikari has announced a new welfare scheme, the Annapurna Yojana, under which eligible women will receive Rs 3,000 per month.

“All Indians are eligible to receive benefits under the scheme,” the chief minister said after an administrative meeting in Nadia district’s Kalyani.

The government has yet to release detailed eligibility criteria or clarify the projected financial burden of the scheme on the state exchequer.

Rs 5 fish-rice meals and liquor restrictions

The Bengal government also announced plans to launch subsidised fish-rice meals for Rs 5 through nearly 400 dedicated canteens twice a week.

The move appears aimed at expanding low-cost food programmes while giving them a distinctly Bengali cultural identity through fish-based meals.

Adhikari also said liquor shops would not be allowed within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and religious institutions.

Additionally, the government plans to create a separate AYUSH department, delinking it from the health department.

BJP government moves quickly after historic victory

Since taking oath on May 9 as the Chief Minister of Bengal’s first BJP government, Adhikari has rolled out a series of administrative and political decisions in quick succession.

The BJP swept the 2026 Assembly elections, ending Mamata Banerjee’s nearly decade-and-a-half-long tenure in power.

The new government has sought to aggressively implement several key promises made during the election campaign, particularly on illegal immigration, governance reforms and welfare expansion.

Crackdown on illegal immigrants

One of the government’s most controversial moves has been its crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Last week, Adhikari directed district magistrates to establish “holding centres” for apprehended illegal immigrants before deportation. The order followed a directive issued by the Foreigners’ Branch of the state home department after instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The move is part of the BJP’s “detect, delete and deport” campaign promise, which played a central role in its Bengal election strategy.

Earlier, Adhikari had instructed state police to detain suspected illegal immigrants and hand them over to the Border Security Force (BSF).

New recruitment policy after job scam controversies

The chief minister has also announced plans for a fresh recruitment policy aimed at addressing irregularities in public sector hiring, an issue that dominated Bengal politics in recent years under the previous TMC government.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata earlier this month, Adhikari said the government would introduce new legislation in the next Assembly session to support the revised recruitment framework.

The move comes amid continuing public anger over alleged recruitment scams involving school jobs and public appointments during the previous regime.

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Economic growth improving, but concerns remain

While West Bengal’s economy has shown signs of recovery, data suggests the state continues to lag behind several other large states in terms of growth momentum.

According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, West Bengal’s Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) grew by 9.86% to Rs 16.32 lakh crore in 2024-25, improving from 8.94% the previous year.

However, the growth rate remained lower than Tamil Nadu at 15.76%, Uttar Pradesh at 12.64% and Maharashtra at 11.85%.

Even eastern neighbours such as Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand recorded stronger growth rates than Bengal. The state’s current growth trajectory also remains significantly below its post-pandemic peak of 17.55% recorded in 2021-22.

Rising debt burden casts shadow over welfare expansion

NITI Aayog’s Fiscal Health Index 2025 flagged West Bengal among states facing growing debt burdens and worsening debt-to-GSDP ratios.

The report specifically identified Bengal and Punjab as states where rising debt levels could raise long-term fiscal sustainability concerns.

West Bengal already carries one of the highest debt burdens among Indian states, with outstanding liabilities estimated to be well above Rs 7 lakh crore.

Critics argue that large-scale welfare expansion without parallel revenue growth could further strain the state’s finances, while supporters of the government say welfare spending is necessary to boost consumption, improve social protection and rebuild public trust after years of political turbulence.