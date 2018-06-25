​​​
  3. Rs 40 lakh worth golden ‘kavasam’ donated to Sri Kailasanathar temple

By: | Karaikal | Published: June 25, 2018 9:32 PM
gold, ornaments The golden plate coverings were later handed over to District Collector R Kesavan

A devotee today donated golden “kavasams” (ornamental plate coverings) worth about Rs 40 lakhs to the Sri Kailasanathar temple here, officials said.

The family of Vittal Iyer, a resident of the town in the union territory of Puducherry, donated the kavasams totally weighing 175 sovereigns (one sovereign is eight grams),
Karaikal Sub-Collector and Executive Officer of the temple A Vikranth Raja said in a release.

The idol of the presiding deity was adorned with the coverings and a special pooja performed, he said adding the kavasam was worth about Rs 40 lakhs.

The golden plate coverings were later handed over to District Collector R Kesavan, also the head of the temple trust, the official added.

