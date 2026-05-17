Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday (May 16) unveiled a package of financial and welfare incentives aimed at reversing the state’s falling fertility rate. Speaking at a public meeting in Narsannapeta, Srikakulam district, CM Naidu announced one‑time cash grants of Rs 30,000 for the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child, and said further details would be released within a month. He also proposed monthly nutritional support and free education for the third child, signalling a broader policy push to encourage larger families.

“ I have made a new decision. We will provide ₹30,000 immediately after the birth of a third child and ₹40,000 for a fourth child. Isn’t this the right decision?” Naidu told the gathering, framing the move as corrective policy to restore population stability.

What CM Naidu announced?

Immediate cash incentives: ₹30,000 for a third child, ₹40,000 for a fourth child. Detailed implementation guidelines to follow within a month.

Nutritional support proposal: CM Naidu proposed ₹1,000 per month for five years for the third child.

Education commitment: Free education up to 18 years of age for third children under the proposed scheme.

Earlier proposals extended: This announcement builds on an earlier proposal to give ₹25,000 for a second child; Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav confirmed incentives would now extend to third and subsequent children.

Why the Andhra Pradesh government is acting in such a way?

Chandrababu Naidu said the state’s birth rate has declined as incomes rise and family planning choices shift toward smaller families or single-child households. He argued that maintaining the replacement-level total fertility rate (TFR) of 2.1 children per woman is essential to sustain a stable population and avoid the economic consequences seen in ageing societies.

“Rising incomes are leading some couples to opt for a single child, while others are choosing a second child only if their firstborn is a girl,” he said, adding that a society that allows population decline risks economic setbacks seen in other countries.

Policy goals and rationale

Restore TFR to replacement level: Naidu framed incentives as necessary to nudge fertility toward the 2.1 benchmark.

Economic and demographic stability: The chief minister warned that declining populations and ageing demographics can hurt productivity, labour supply and long-term growth.

Reframe children as assets: Rejecting the view of children as burdens, CM Naidu argued they are an asset and pledged to demonstrate that through welfare support.

Political reaction and potential implications

Supporters in the ruling party and some rural communities welcomed the proposal as pragmatic and pro-family. Health and education officials will likely be tasked with designing eligibility, disbursement mechanisms and safeguards against fraud or misuse.

Critics and analysts may raise questions on following issues:

Fiscal cost and sustainability: The state will need to estimate the long‑term budgetary impact of cash grants, monthly nutrition payments, and free education up to age 18.

Effectiveness: Studies elsewhere indicate financial incentives can have limited or temporary effects on fertility without complementary policies such as childcare support, maternal health services and improved job flexibility for parents.

Equity and targeting: Designing fair eligibility rules—whether incentives apply to all families or only those below certain income thresholds—will affect both outcomes and public finances.

CM Naidu’s announcement follows his March statement to the Assembly that the government was considering Rs 25,000 for a second child. The new policy broadens that effort to include third and subsequent births.

The speech in Srikakulam also doubled as a progress and development update for the region. Naidu reaffirmed commitments under the Talliki Vandanam welfare scheme, currently ₹15,000 per school-going child per annum, and signalled increases “if God shows mercy.” He promised infrastructure projects and irrigation work with specific completion targets, including:

Madduvalasa Stage–II: Completion by January 2027.

Hiramandalam Lift Irrigation Project: Completion by April 2027.

Thotapalli distributaries: Completion by July 2027.

Implementation questions to watch

Eligibility rules: Will incentives be universal or means-tested? How will marital status, existing child count verification, and registration be handled?

Funding source: Which budget lines will finance the one‑time grants, monthly nutrition support and extended education—new allocations or reallocation from other schemes?

Safeguards: How will the government prevent fraud, such as falsified births or duplicate claims?

Monitoring and evaluation: Will the government set short- and medium-term targets and publish impact assessments on fertility and child welfare?

CM Naidu framed the policy within a larger call for public cooperation amid global economic strains. He urged people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance on coping with the economic fallout of the US–Israel–Iran conflict—work from home, reduce gold purchases, explore domestic tourism, and use public transport.

The announcement also reinforced Naidu’s electoral and governance narrative: a leader pursuing population stability while pushing regional development through infrastructure and welfare.