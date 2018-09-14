Rs 30 lakh estimated value! 12.58-carat diamond found in agricultural field

The raw diamond would be auctioned, and the proceeds would be given to Sharma. (Representative image: Reuters)

A 12.58-carat diamond with estimated value of about Rs 30 lakh was discovered in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, an official said Friday.

While the area is known to have diamond deposits, the precious stone was found when a farmer was tilling the land.

District Mining and Diamond Officer Santosh Singh said the diamond was found in a field leased by farmer Prakash Kumar Sharma at village Sarkoha, 25 km from here.

Sharma deposited it with his office Friday afternoon, Singh said, adding that its value could be around Rs 30 lakh.

The field is owned by Kedar Nath Raikwar who has leased it to Sharma for farming, the officer said.

The raw diamond would be auctioned, and the proceeds would be given to Sharma after deduction of government royalty and taxes, he said.

The district is estimated to have reserves of 12 lakh carats of diamond.