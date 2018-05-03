Rs 3 crore worth gold bars abandoned in toilet of Delhi’s IGI airport

The cache, worth about 3 crore, have been handed over to the customs authorities, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said. (ANI)

Nine gold bars worth Rs 3 crore have been found lying abandoned in a toilet inside the Delhi airport, a CISF official said today. The gold bars, each weighing about 1 kg, were recovered by the CISF late last night from a bathroom in the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The cache, worth about 3 crore, have been handed over to the customs authorities, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said. He said the personnel on-duty at the airport were alerted by someone about the presence of a laptop bag kept in a toilet after which they opened the bag and recovered the nine gold bars from it.

An unidentified passenger could have brought this gold, but sensing trouble at the hands of security and the customs authorities, the person would have abandoned it, a senior official at the airport said. He said the agencies are scanning the CCTV recordings of the area to find the person.