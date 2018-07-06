Rs 25000! The price to ruin a big fat Indian wedding

The groom’s father, Ghulam Rasul Vohra, had booked a limo with the Anand’s N Limousine International for November 20, 2016, his son Shoeb’s wedding day. (Representational image: Reuters)

A travel company Gujarat’s Ahmedabad had to pay a heavy price after it failed to deliver as promised, and eventually spoiling an Indian wedding. The travel company in question has been dragged to court after it made the bridegroom wait for the limousine which was supposed to take him to his wedding venue and never turned up. The travel agency eventually had to cough up an amount of Rs 24000 to the groom’s family. The groom’s father, Ghulam Rasul Vohra, had booked a limosouine with the Anand’s N Limousine International for November 20, 2016, his son Shoeb’s wedding day, Times of India reported. Vohra is a resident of the Borsad town located in the Anand district.

It was two weeks before the wedding when Vohra paid an amount of Rs 5000 as advance to the travel agency to book the limo. The company usually charges a sum of Rs 24000 in order to rent out the limo for one day. On Shoeb’s wedding day, as the father-son duo waited for the car to arrive to reach the marriage venue, it failed to arrive. Vohra eventually had to take a different vehicle to reach the destination, causing much embarrassment to him and his family.

Annoyed over the whole situation, Vohra decided to take the matter to the Anand District Consumer Court and sue the travel company for a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for putting them through the embarrassment. This Rs 1 lakh claim included the Rs 5000 that was used by Vohra to book the limousine.

In the consumer court, the travel company said that the complainant came to its office a week after he had booked the limo and also demanded cancellation along with money. They added that since they had refused to return the booking amount, Vohra got angry and then created a ruckus in the office of the travel agent. Hearing this, Vohra rebutted the claims that were made by the company and said that he had never asked for the cancellation of the limo. He added that they were in fact waiting for the car to arrive on the wedding day. He further said that the company was making things up to win the case.

The court while deciding on the result of the case, said that the company must pay the compensation as they had not supplied evidence to prove its claims of the booking being cancelled. The court further stated that the compensation of Rs 95,000 (excluding the booking amount was a little too much for mental agony and that the travel company should pay Rs 25000 for the same.