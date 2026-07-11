The Centre has prevented cyber frauds worth more than Rs 25,000 crore, frozen over Rs 10,700 crore linked to online financial crimes and rolled out the e-Zero FIR system across several states as part of its push to strengthen cybercrime enforcement, according to a report by The Indian Express.

It also reported that these measures were presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time during his meeting with secretaries of central ministries last week, where the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) briefed him on the country’s cybercrime response and future roadmap.

Rs 25,095 crore fraud prevented

According to The Indian Express, officials informed PM Modi that timely intervention by central agencies has helped prevent cyber fraud worth Rs 25,095 crore. The crackdown also resulted in 2.27 crore fraudulent transactions being blocked, 12.1 lakh mule bank accounts being debit-frozen, and 31.6 lakh suspect identifiers being flagged through the national suspect registry.

Cybercrime losses top Rs 64,000 crore

The report said India witnessed cybercrime losses of Rs 64,447 crore between 2021 and May 2026. Out of this amount, Rs 10,718 crore has been frozen under lien by authorities, while Rs 323 crore has been refunded to victims through the Centre’s money restoration mechanism.

e-Zero FIR system expanded

The Home Ministry also informed PM Modi about the rollout of the e-Zero FIR initiative, introduced last year to speed up investigation into high-value cyber financial crimes.

Under the system, complaints filed through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or the 1930 cybercrime helpline are automatically converted into Zero FIRs if the reported financial loss exceeds Rs 10 lakh.

It is reportedly said that the system is currently operational in Delhi, Haryana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Assam. Officials told the Prime Minister that implementation is underway in 19 more states and Union Territories.

FIR conversion remains low

The report also stated the gap between cybercrime complaints and criminal cases registered. Between August 2019 and May 2026, India recorded around 98 lakh cybercrime complaints, but only 2.3 lakh FIRs were registered, translating into an FIR conversion rate of just 2.36%.

The Centre expects the e-Zero FIR mechanism to improve the speed of police action in major cyber fraud cases.

Thousands of websites and apps blocked

According to The Indian Express, Home Ministry officials also informed the Prime Minister that over the past five years authorities have blocked as many as 2.75 lakh URLs, 233 mobile applications and 3,691 websites.

The action was taken under provisions of the Information Technology Act for allegedly hosting content considered prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity.

Future roadmap

It is said that the Centre also outlined its next phase of cybercrime prevention, which includes establishing state and regional cybercrime coordination centres, training police personnel as specialised cyber commandos, and further strengthening coordination between banks, financial institutions and law enforcement agencies.

Officials also informed the Prime Minister that 1,596 banks and financial institutions have already been integrated with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal’s Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting and Management System, enabling quicker response to online financial frauds.