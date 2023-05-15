scorecardresearch
Rs 25 crore demanded from SRK’s Family: CBI’s case against Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede, who is facing allegations of corruption and criminal misconduct, was transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services in Chennai in 2022.

Written by India News Desk
Aryan khan narcotics case
In the Aryan Khan case, the CBI has booked Wankhede and others for alleged criminal conspiracy (120-B IPC), threat of extortion (388 IPC) besides provisions of bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the NCB.

Shah Rukh Khan’s family was threatened that the actor’s son Aryan Khan would be framed in a narcotics case unless he paid Rs 25 crore, the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), said.

The amount was settled at Rs 18 crore later, the FIR stated, adding that KP Gosavi, who was brought in as an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and his aide Sanvile D’Souza accepted Rs 50 lakh as bribe, but after a few hours, Gosavi returned a part of this token amount.

In its FIR, the probe agency has noted the officer’s foreign visits and sale and purchase of expensive wrist watches.

The CBI’s FIR also notes that Gosavi “was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office after the raid which is against the norms for an independent witness”.

“In this manner, KP Gosavi took the freedom and clicked selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused,” the FIR adds.

Wankhede, the CBI has claimed, had asked Vishwa Vijay Singh, the superintendent of NCB, “to let KP Gosavi handle the accused while taking him to NCB office thereby allowing a freehand to KP Gosavi and others in order to create a visual impression of KP Gosavi having the custody of the accused and escorting/dragging him towards NCB Mumbai office”.

Wankhede, who is facing allegations of corruption and criminal misconduct, was transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services in Chennai in 2022. After the recent CBI raids at his residence, he said he “was being punished for being a patriot”.

He stated that 18 CBI officials raided his residence and searched it for more than 12 hours while his wife and children were present in the house. “They found Rs 23,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service,” he said.

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 19:17 IST

