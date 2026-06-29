Kerala Education Minister N Samsudheen on Monday (June 29) warned that the state could lose more than Rs 2,000 crore if it exits the Centre’s PM SHRI scheme, saying the agreement signed by the previous LDF government does not allow Kerala to withdraw unilaterally. Replying to a question in the state Assembly on the legal and financial implications of backing out of the centrally sponsored programme, the minister said the right to withdraw rests with the Centre and not with the state.

Samsudheen said the stakes are significant because the scheme is tied to both school-specific allocations and larger education funding streams. If Kerala exits the arrangement, he said, around Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for PM SHRI schools alone would be lost. In addition, he warned that other education-related funds from the Centre could also be withheld if the agreement is not honoured, making the financial consequences much broader than the direct school grant component.

‘PM SHRI Scheme’ structure and funding pattern

Under the PM SHRI framework, one elementary school and one secondary school are to be selected from each of Kerala’s 152 local self-government blocks, taking the total to 304 schools. Each of these schools is eligible for Rs 1 crore annually for three years, making the programme a substantial investment in selected institutions. The minister said the scheme follows a 60:40 funding pattern, with the Centre bearing 60 per cent of the cost and the state contributing the remaining 40 per cent.

He argued that the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government signed the PM SHRI agreement with the expectation of securing broader central support, including around Rs 1,158 crore under the Samagra Shiksha (SSK) programme. According to Samsudheen, the overall exposure is therefore much higher than the scheme’s direct school funding, with the state’s potential losses spanning multiple education heads. “Altogether, the state stands to lose more than Rs 2,000 crore if it withdraws from the agreement,” he said.

Curriculum and constitutional issues

Minister Samsudheen also sought to frame the issue within Kerala’s constitutional powers over education. He said education falls under the Concurrent List, which means states have the right to decide what should be taught in their schools. In his view, the opinion of the elected state government carries significant weight in shaping state curricula, even as central schemes continue to influence funding and implementation priorities.

The minister said the present government was trying to resolve the issues arising from the agreement signed by the previous LDF administration. His remarks suggest that Kerala is now caught between the financial benefits attached to the MoU and the political and policy concerns that have surrounded the scheme since its inception. The issue, he indicated, is not simply about school grants but also about the balance of power between the state and the Centre in education policy.

Political dispute over ‘PM SHRI Scheme’

The controversy over PM SHRI in Kerala has been building since last year. The CPI(M)-led Left government had, in October last year, put implementation of the scheme on hold just days after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Centre. The move came after objections from its coalition partner CPI, which argued that the initiative could open the door to the RSS agenda in the education sector.

The General Education Department, however, had defended the decision to sign the MoU, saying it was necessary to secure central assistance for the state’s education system. That explanation did not satisfy critics in the ruling coalition, and the opposition Congress-led UDF also attacked the LDF government for entering into the agreement in the first place. The result has been a continuing political dispute that has now reached the Assembly floor and is still shaping government decisions.

After coming to power, the UDF government constituted a ministerial sub-committee to examine the PM SHRI scheme, including its legal, financial and policy implications. The panel was set up amid the continuing dispute over the implementation of the National Education Policy, which has remained a major fault line in Kerala politics. The debate over PM SHRI has therefore become part of a larger struggle over curriculum, federal powers and the direction of school education in the state.

Samsudheen’s remarks underline how the scheme has moved beyond a routine funding arrangement into a politically sensitive issue with serious fiscal consequences. By stressing both the risk of losing central funds and the state’s right to decide educational content, the minister positioned the issue as one of balancing autonomy with financial necessity. At the same time, his comments reflect the government’s attempt to navigate a path that avoids an abrupt break with the Centre while also addressing the concerns raised by parties within Kerala’s political spectrum.

For Kerala, the immediate question is whether it can continue to benefit from PM SHRI-linked funding without deepening the political costs that have come with the agreement. The minister’s warning that more than Rs 2,000 crore could be at risk signals that withdrawal would not be a simple symbolic move, but one with direct consequences for school infrastructure, broader education aid and future central support. That makes the issue especially consequential for a state that has long placed a high priority on school education and public investment in learning.