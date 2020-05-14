Rs 20 lakh crore package: After Mamata Banerjee’s ‘big zero’ jibe, BJP’s explainer on why Bengal CM is unhappy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . (File. PTI)

Special economic package: The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for criticisng the Rs 20 lakh crore special financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to provide a push to the Covid-hit economy. Party’s Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh said Banerjee is unhappy because money will directly reach the beneficiaries.

“The true beneficiaries of the package are common people and they will get the amount directly online without any intermediaries. This perhaps makes her angry as her government is not getting it,” he said and underlined that Banerjee herself had sought a special package of Rs 10 lakh crore for states to fight COVID-19 and the Centre came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package, “but she still is unhappy”.

Ghosh said that the Centre is transferring money of several central projects directly to the beneficiaries, but Mamata banerjee never provided any account for expenses made from central funds.

“The Centre will now be channelising money from the PM to DM for different projects so that it reaches the intended people. If possible, it will be done in case of midday meal scheme also in future to stop misuse of funds and prevent her party men from getting cut money,” he said.

Prime Minister Naredra Modi on Monday announced a special economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to revive the COVID-hit economy, a stimulus equal to 10% of India’s GDP. A day later, 15 measures of the economic package were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to which Banerjee said a ‘big zero’. She said that the Modi government provided nothing for public spending, money transfer to states, MSMEs and unorganised sector.

“The special economic package announced by the Union government is nothing but a big zero. It is an eyewash to fool the people. There is nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation,” she said.

Ghosh further said that the Mamata Banerjee government is not paying 15% of train fare of the migrant labourers returning to the state. He said the Chief Minister is forcing the poor labourers to pay train fare from their pockets.

“Is that fair? You arranged two trains to bring back pilgrims of a particular community and only eight trains to bring around 12,000 of the 3 lakh stranded migrant labourers,” Ghosh said.